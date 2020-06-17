Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
One Paseo supports local school district families in need

Solana Beach School District's nutrition services team accepts gift card donations from One Paseo.
(Courtesy)
By Karen Billing
June 17, 2020
4:50 AM
One Paseo in Carmel Valley recently teamed up with two local school districts to help the community and give back directly to the families who needed it most. One Paseo partnered with the Solana Beach School District’s nutrition services department and the Solana Beach Schools Foundation to distribute 30 $50 gift cards to URBN Pizza at One Paseo for families participating in the lunch program. One Paseo also partnered with the Del Mar Union School District and the Del Mar Schools Education Foundation to distribute 35 additional $50 gift cards to URBN Pizza for the families participating in free and reduced lunch pick up.

Karen Billing

