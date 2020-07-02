Meals on Wheels San Diego County announces new president and CEO: Brent Wakefield

Meals on Wheels San Diego County’s board of trustees announced recently that they have selected Brent Wakefield to serve as the agency’s president and CEO.





Brent Wakefield

“After a very thorough search, the board is excited to welcome Brent Wakefield to lead Meals on Wheels San Diego County into a bright and bold future,” said Peggy Strand, chair of Meals on Wheels’ board of trustees “Brent brings extensive nonprofit management and fundraising experience to our agency and I especially value that he is dedicated to, and experienced in, helping seniors thrive.”

Wakefield will begin his tenure at MOWSDC at the end of July. An open house where members of the community can meet and welcome Wakefield will be held in the fall when and if social gathering restrictions have lifted.

Wakefield comes to MOWSDC from the Salk Institute where he has been focused on fundraising for Salk’s Harnessing Plants Initiative, which uses the power of plants to lower greenhouse gases on a global scale. Before Salk, Wakefield served as chief development officer at Serving Seniors focusing on fundraising, developing cutting-edge programs, and advocating for vulnerable seniors in San Diego. Wakefield has been devoted to the nonprofit sector for over 20 years and is a native San Diegan.

“I’ve always had the honor of working for important causes that I feel impact our community. After serving the globally top-ranked Plant Biology group at Salk, I’m excited to return to the cause that is dearest to me. Becoming the CEO of Meals on Wheels San Diego is an opportunity to bring my experience and my passion to effect change in our senior community,” said Wakefield, “I am honored to be given the role of a lifetime and am looking forward to working with its highly dedicated team of staff and volunteers to serve those who need it most. Together, we will continue to build upon Meals on Wheels’ successful history focused on the health and independence of San Diego’s seniors.”

For more information, visit meals-on-wheels.org or call 800.5.SENIOR.