San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy awarded $5K grant

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC) has been awarded a $5,000 grant from Genentech to develop new video lessons for its Watershed Explorers Program.

The goal of the Watershed Explorers Program, a field-based 3rd- through 5th-grade program, is to create engaged science-learners and grow future stewards of local, natural, and cultural resources.

The outdoor-education program focuses on different aspects of the watershed. Students visit five different areas in the San Dieguito Watershed, see wildlife, learn about diverse habitat types from forests to wetlands, and learn about the importance of the cultural and natural resources of the watershed.

In light of COVID-19 and distance-learning models, the conservancy and its partners will develop and record five field-based lessons to convert the program to an online experience.

Explained Ana Lutz-Johnson, education manager, “These video lessons, aligned with the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS), will be an integral academic experience that teachers can incorporate into their curriculum plans for the 2020–2021 academic year.”

Students will have the opportunity to learn and experience the San Dieguito Watershed in a new way, all while developing their sense of place in the community.

Project partners include the San Dieguito River Park JPA, San Diego Archaeological Center, and Volcan Mountain Foundation.

