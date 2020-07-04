CCA student Victoria Smitham among 2020 San Diego group of Gold Award Girl Scouts

Girl Scouts San Diego held a virtual Gold Award Ceremony on June 20 to honor 65 Girl Scout Gold Award recipients. This is Girl Scouting’s highest achievement, recognizing accomplishments in leadership, community service, career planning and personal development.

Rising senior at Canyon Crest Academy Victoria Smitham is among the 2020 San Diego group of Gold Award Girl Scouts. She started Girl Scouts as a Daisy in kindergarten and has been a member of troop 1674 for 12 years.

During her Gold Award Project Victoria worked with the Words Alive organization to develop curriculum and engaging activities for underprivileged students in San Diego to combat illiteracy. She also held workshops at the North County Immigration Center to help immigrants gain literacy skills and pass the citizenship test. She was mentored by Tiffany Smith.