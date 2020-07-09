Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Carmel Valley siblings run successful community book drive

Carmel Valley siblings Pranav, Maya and Dhruv Bantval recently held a successful community book drive.
(Courtesy)
By Karen Billing
July 8, 2020
5:15 AM
A trio of Carmel Valley siblings launched a book drive in their community and were able to distribute about 600 books as well as 60 homemade cards and art to “boost the happiness” and lift the spirit of children and seniors in need.

Sage Canyon School students Maya and Dhruv Bantval teamed up with their older brother Pranav, a Canyon Crest Academy student, on the summer project. Pranav designed flyers that the kids dropped off at neighbors’ homes on June 21 for the week-long collection effort.

Dhruv Bantval dropped off cards to a senior living home last week.
(Courtesy)

The siblings weren’t sure how it would turn out and were pleasantly surprised by all the children’s books and cards and artwork for seniors that arrived on their doorstep. Last week they distributed books to the San Diego Rescue Mission and the cheerful cards to local nursing homes and senior facilities such as Sunrise Senior Living in Sabre Springs.

The family wants to thank the community for their wonderful acts of kindness in supporting their cause.

Maya and Dhruv Bantval distributed flyers for their drive in their neighborhood.
(Courtesy)

Karen Billing

