Steven Weitzen named Rotary District 5340 governor for 2020-2021

The Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary Club recently announced that club member and Past President Steven Weitzen is the new district governor for Rotary District 5340 for the upcoming year. As district governor, Weitzen will provide leadership, inspiration, and guidance to 62 Rotary clubs in San Diego and Imperial Counties.





Steven Weitzen

(Courtesy)

Weitzen has been a licensed attorney since 1987, opened his law practice in 1990, and is now a solo practitioner in civil litigation. He has been a member of the Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary Club since 2006 and served as president in 2013-2014. In preparation for his new position, he has served as assistant district governor, chief assistant governor, and district governor elect. He is a Paul Harris Society member (members who have given more than $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation) and has been a speaker at PETS (President-Elect Training Seminar) and district conferences.

Weitzen will be focusing this year on a campaign against human trafficking with education, media attention, and training goals; encouraging multi-generational clubs and diversity; promoting more women to join Rotary and take key leadership positions, including Rotary International president; and supporting the environment - a new area of focus by Rotary International. He is encouraging new club presidents to be change-makers – to be bold and take risks.

Due to COVID-19, the Del Mar Solana Beach Rotary is meeting via zoom, but when in-person meetings resume the District 5340 Governor Home Club banner will be displayed. In his first newsletter Weitzen summed up his expectations as “I am very optimistic that we collectively (clubs and District) will come through this time stronger than ever. We have adapted to the new reality. We have the antidote for giving back, for doing good and for warding off loneliness due to isolation. We stand ready to serve no matter the situation. WE ARE ROTARY!”

For more information, visit Rotary5340.org. For more information about the Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary (which meets most Friday mornings on zoom from 7-8:30 a.m.) visit DMSBRotary.com.

