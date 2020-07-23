Local siblings’ Whimsical Shop offers feel-good nostalgia and fun

Carmel Valley siblings Jacqueline and Justin Fisher are using their Whimsical Finds Shop on Etsy as an outlet to spread happiness and positivity in time where there is a lot of uncertainty. True to its name, the online shop is filled with a line of whimsical accessories, jewelry and art for adults and children inspired by childlike wonder and vibrant colors.

“The goal of our store is to spark joy in others,” Jacqueline said.

Jacqueline is a Torrey Pines High School alum and a senior at Chapman University, studying screenwriting with a minor in entrepreneurship. Jacqueline has been making jewelry since she was eight years old and it was always a dream of hers to have her own store.

She founded the Whimsical Finds Shop in 2017 with her brother Justin, a Canyon Crest Academy alum who will be a freshman at Chapman University this fall , studying public relations and advertising with a minor in graphic design.

Jacqueline makes the jewelry and handles marketing while Justin photographs all the items and designed the logo, sticker collection and their latest product, a Monorail inspired pin.

Watermelon wedge earrings from Whimsical Finds. (Courtesy)

“We created our new Monorail inspired pin with the hope that people will be reminded of their fond memories spent at a Disney park,” Justin said. “It is based on the Mark 3 Monorail from the original 1960s Tomorrowland, giving the pin a vintage look.”

The shop pops with color: Pony brooches and ice cream cone pins, gummy bear charms, Mickey and Minnie Mouse ear earrings, candy and fruit-inspired bracelets and retro and mod hoop earrings, all handmade by Jacqueline. Another new item in the store is the Happiness Jar, which is a jar full of confetti and sequins. As Justin said: “It’s a party in a jar.”

Mickey and Minnie Mouse ear earrings. (Courtesy)

“We hope our products make people feel happy, free and, above all, whimsical. Especially during this time, I think a lot of people—ourselves included—have felt nostalgic,” Jacqueline said of the creations in their shop that remind people of their youth like peppermint candies and lollipops. “We love using bright colors and nostalgic imagery to ignite creativity and encourage people to seek the beauty and magic in the everyday.”

Check out the Whimsical Finds Shop at etsy.com/shop/whimsicalfindsshop/

