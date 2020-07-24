Del Mar, Solana Beach and Carmel Valley projects among winners of 2020 Design Awards

The San Diego Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects recently announced winners of its 2020 Design Awards, recognizing professional excellence for outstanding works of landscape architecture and environmental planning that promote an enhanced quality of life in San Diego County and beyond, according to a news release.

Of the 35 awards, several went to projects in Del Mar, Solana Beach and Carmel Valley:

The Del Mar Civic Center

Landscape architect: Spurlock Landscape Architecture

Award: Merit

Category: public and municipal

In 2015 the City Council approved the selection of a team to design a new civic center able to serve the city’s current and future administration and public-gathering needs.

From day one, the design team (which included landscape architects from Spurlock and architects from Miller Hull) collaborated with the people of Del Mar to ensure that the architecture and site design was compatible with and characteristic of the neighborhood, was structurally efficient and offered public access, amenities and views.

In 2018 the project came in within budget and on time and has quickly become a popular public venue for daily civic activity as well as for the weekly farmers market, art shows, sunset viewing and relaxing in true Del Mark laid-back fashion.

Many features include: rooftop decks with seating and where people can gather for sunsets; seating areas for large and small social gatherings; synthetic turf area for play; terraces of lushly planted Southern California coastal plant palette offering seasonal color and fragrance; underground parking with 140 spaces for daytime, nighttime and weekend use; large trees and seat walls.

Other awards in Del Mar, Solana Beach and Carmel Valley:

Del Mar, small, single-family mid-century modern restoration: Honor award for this small, mid-century, single-family home on Zapo St. which involves a complete restoration of the existing residence and site to the original design intent by San Diego architect Robert E. Des Lauriers. Landscape architects: Grain; category: historic.

Del Mar, single-family home on West Lane. Honor award. This home has a delicate symposium of design, detailing and construction leading to a wonderful and creative outdoor space. Landscape architects GroundLevel; category: large single-family home.

Harbaugh Seaside Trails in Solana Beach. For more than five years, landscape architects from Grounded Landscape Architecture worked probono, providing full landscape architecture plans for concept to completion, as well as full landscape architecture technical plans for compliance from the city and Coastal Commission permitting process. Award: Honor; category: probono.

Project Solana Beach. The Nagy home on Ford Avenue. This state-of-the-art “Smart Home” has technology that also controls all exterior landscape features and amenities. Landscape Architects: Grounded Landscape Architects; Award: Merit; category: single-family residential.





The Pacific Highlands Ranch Community Park play garden.



(Schmidt Design Group)

Pacific Highlands Ranch Community Park

Honor award. This 13-acre park features cutting-edge amenities never before included in a City of San Diego park, including a concrete bicycle pump track, parkour area, and children’s discovery garden. These amenities offer unique play opportunities for individuals of all ages and abilities. A 17,000 square-foot recreation center and reservable picnic seating provide gathering opportunities for the community. This park is a testament to the ability of a community to enact positive change within their environment. Landscape Architect: Schmidt Design Group, Inc.

The American Society of Landscape Architects is a national professional organization, founded in 1899, representing landscape architects in private, public and academic practice. The San Diego chapter was formed in 1976 to serve both the profession and the public on local issues dealing with the practice of landscape architecture.

For more information and a complete list of winners, visit www.asla-sandiego.org.

