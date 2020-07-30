One Paseo goes ‘Al Fresco’

One Paseo in Carmel Valley is getting creative to allow businesses to continue operating and guests to visit safely during the pandemic.

To supplement One Paseo’s outdoor seating options, the center has closed one of its interior roads to create One Paseo Al Fresco, adding approximately 65 extra seats for people to utilize all outdoors. Seating options include small bistro tables for one or two people, cabana seating that can accommodate up to six people and larger family-sized tables. Twinkling market lights, ample greenery and outdoor decor bring added ambiance. The extra seats also accommodate One Paseo’s eateries that don’t have patio spaces of their own, ensuring they are able to offer an al fresco dining experience for their customers.

Vibe Flow Yoga has moved classes outdoors. (Courtesy)

One Paseo is also providing space for fitness studios Vibe Flow Yoga and BodyRok Pilates to transition to outdoor classes. In addition to The Lawn, the expansive green space behind Harland Brewing, One Paseo Al Fresco will feature a turf area designed for additional fitness classes outdoors.

