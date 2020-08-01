Two local residents join Sharp HealthCare board

Sharp HealthCare recently announced that Rebeca Perez-Serrano, Del Mar resident Marc Brutten, Bob Bolinger, Carmel Valley resident Dr. Brian Moore and John Wylie have been added to the Sharp HealthCare Board of Directors.





Marc Brutten

(Courtesy)

Del Mar’s Brutten brings to the board his expertise as the founder and chairman of Brutten Global, a private equity investment firm. He has been recognized as one of California’s “Real Estate Icons” by Real Estate Forum magazine and as a “Real Estate Influential Business Leader” by the San Diego Business Journal.





Dr. Brian Moore

(Courtesy)

Carmel Valley’s Moore is a board certified vascular and interventional radiologist. He has been a member of the Sharp Grossmont Hospital medical staff since 1994, where he has served as chief of staff, and recently completed a term as the CEO of X-Ray Medical Group in La Mesa. In June, he assumed the chairmanship of the Grossmont Hospital Corporation Board of Directors and looks forward to bringing his medical expertise and experience to the Sharp board.

As the associate general counsel of ResMed, a global provider of innovative digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices for people with sleep apnea, COPD and other chronic diseases, Perez-Serrano is a strategic legal and business advisor with more than 20 years of experience counseling executive leadership on a broad range of legal, technology, cybersecurity, privacy, health care and compliance matters.

Bolinger is a 30-year veteran of San Diego radio and has recently joined CerasoliStafford Media Management as a partner. The firm will be changing its name to CerasoliStaffordBolinger and doing business as CSB Impact. Currently on the Sharp HealthCare Board of Directors Marketing and Advertising Committee, Bolinger looks forward to the continued opportunity to serve on Sharp’s board.

Wylie is a partner and portfolio manager at Nicholas Investment Partners and has over 35 years of experience in the financial markets. As chair of the Sharp HealthCare Board of Directors Investment Subcommittee since 2014, Wylie brings his extensive portfolio management experience to the board.

“We are pleased to announce these important additions to the Sharp HealthCare Board of Directors,” said Chris Howard, president and chief executive officer of Sharp HealthCare. “Each have been active leaders in San Diego while making significant contributions to their respective organizations and our community as a whole. We look forward to the significant experience and leadership each will bring our system’s governing board in the years to follow.”

To learn more about Sharp, visit sharp.com/health-news