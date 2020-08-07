Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary Club helping El Salvador families in need

Seventy percent of El Salvador’s population lives in poverty, a situation that has been further exacerbated by COVID-19 and has led to high rates of child malnutrition. The Del Mar- Solana Beach Rotary Club is sponsoring a project that will impact 25 families in rural communities across 12 of El Salvador’s municipalities. It will focus in three key areas:

• Providing necessary seeds, chickens and supplies to grow a home garden that provides a sustainable food source as well as a surplus that can be sold to generate income.

• Encouraging care for the local environment by establishing families’ participation in recycling programs, reforestation, waste separation and composting

• Forming community support groups who are committed to improving family nutrition and caring for the environment

Rotarians feel that this project will yield improved nutrition among the families and an increase in the self-sufficiency and higher quality of life for their communities. They are partnering with OEF of El Salvador, an NGO dedicated to helping women, families and children, with whom the club has done other worthwhile endeavors.

For more information about DMSB Rotary, visit www.dmsbrotary.com. They are meeting via zoom most Friday mornings from 7 a.m.-8:30 a.m. —News release