Three new members elected to Del Mar Community Connections Board of Directors

The election of three new members to serve three-year terms on the board of directors has been announced by Del Mar Community Connections (DMCC). They include:

Marilyn Carpenter: Variety marks Carpenter’s life. She got her undergraduate degree in nursing, a graduate degree in business administration, and served on the faculty at Northwestern University. An avid runner for decades, Carpenter competed in numerous marathons and other distance events. Her career covered healthcare and computer software sales and serving as vice president of compliance for an automated medical coding company. She has volunteered for numerous organizations and currently serves with the North County Trauma Intervention Program, responding to traumatic incidents to support survivors during the first hours following a tragedy. Her DMCC work included serving as a grocery van host.

Klaus Gubernator, Ph.D.: As a scientist and computer guru, Gubernator has devoted dozens of classroom hours helping seniors learn the intricacies of the internet and how to handle Zoom. The chemist is director of eMolecules, Inc., and its chief information officer. Prior to founding eMolecules in 2005, Gubernator was vice president of Senomyx Inc., where he obtained regulatory approval for the company’s first four products. His career as a research scientist started at Hoffmann-LaRoche in Basel, Switzerland, then moved on to serve as vice president of CombiChem, Inc. in La Jolla. His volunteer work has included service with St. Leo Dental Clinic in Solana Beach and as president of the Del Mar Rotary Club.

Mary Walshok, PhD.: As a premiere multi-task force, Walshok is an author, educator, researcher, associate vice chancellor for public programs and dean of extension at UC San Diego. Walshok has done extensive research and writing on women in the economy, and is the author of more than 100 articles and reports on aligning workforce development with regional economic growth. She was a Kellogg National Fellow in 1982-1985 and has received numerous awards for her work both in the U.S. and abroad. Walshok is the co-founder of the internationally-recognized CONNECT and was on the founding boards of LEAD San Diego and Smart Border Coalition. Among many current volunteer activities she serves on the board of the U-Mexico Foundation for Science and the Institute of the Americas.

DMCC’s mission is to help and serve the senior population of Del Mar. For more information on DMCC, visit www.dmcc.cc