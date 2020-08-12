Cookie shop, dance studio among new tenants at Del Mar Highlands this fall

Del Mar Highlands Town Center has announced a handful of new boutique, bakery and lifestyle offerings that will be added to the center this fall.

Now open and incoming retailers for fall 2020 include Pickybunny, Batch & Box Signature Cookies, The Shade Store, Modern Acupuncture and The Dance Academy Del Mar run by Francine Garton, who has over 25 years of experience as the former owner of Carmel Valley’s Royal Dance Academy, the Royal Academy of Performing Arts and Pacific Arts Dance Center.

Iceskimo, a unique treat shop that specializes in made-from-scratch Taiwanese shaved snow and handcrafted drinks, will also expand into Del Mar Highlands in early winter 2021.

Shaved snow from Iceskimo (Rob Andrew)

“We can’t wait to welcome these new tenants to Del Mar Highlands Town Center,” said Tim Sullivan, property manager of Del Mar Highlands Town Center. “These brands expand upon our core values – service, convenience, and local Southern California appeal. Combined with a thoughtful design aesthetic, enhanced open-air community gathering places and ample parking, we’ve created an ideal shopping and dining experience for customers for years to come.”

The local children’s boutique Pickybunny is the first of the new retailers to arrive and is now open near the pop-jet fountain. Established in 2012, Pickybunny offers everything for the styled baby and child including a selection of baby and children’s clothing, strollers, blankets, toys, and more. The boutique carries top baby brands such as Baby Tula, Babybjorn, Ergobaby, Kira Kids, Stella McCartney Kids, and others.

Batch & Box Signature Cookies plans to open this fall near Jimbo’s, Handel’s Ice Cream and the Drifter statue’s open-air fountain area. The cookie menu for its flagship location includes creations such as white chocolate raspberry, snickerdoodle, and classic chocolate chip alongside vegan and gluten-free options.

Also this fall, The Shade Store will open a new showroom of custom window treatments and Modern Acupuncture plans to create a “space to escape” with treatments that restore balance, alleviate pain, reduce stress, promote relaxation, and improve overall well-being.

The Dance Academy Del Mar will debut its new location this fall with classes for all genres of dance, yoga, stretching, Zumba, and Jazzercise for children ages 18 months to adults. There will also be acting and singing lessons associated with musical theater.

The Sky Deck, the elevated dining collection that will feature a variety of eateries under one roof and a beer and kombucha-tasting loft, is also expected to open in the fall.

The pandemic has unfortunately resulted in the closure of three restaurants in the shopping center: Casa Sol y Mar, Grater Grilled Cheese and Champagne Bakery.

