Jeff Barnouw appointed August ‘Volunteer of the Month’ by DMCC

Jeff Barnouw, a former professor of literature and philosophy at the University of California, San Diego, and the University of Texas, Austin, has been named “Volunteer of the Month” for August by Del Mar Community Connections (DMCC).

Ashley Simpkins, DMCC program director, said Barnouw was cited for the hours he spends making calls to senior households to check on their welfare and invite them to the weekly Tuesday Lunch Connections. Barnouw also serves as head of DMCC’s “ROMEO” unit (Retired Old Men Eating Out).





Jeff Barnouw

(Courtesy)

A native of New York City, Barnouw comes from an academic family. He completed his BA and PhD at Yale University, which makes him the family exception; both Barnouw’s father and grandfather were professors at Columbia University (where his grandson will soon be a sophomore). Barnouw and his late wife Dagmar moved to Del Mar in 1970 to teach at UC San Diego Though he also spent 25 years teaching literature and philosophy at UT Austin, Barnouw’s heart never left this community.

Serving the Del Mar community is what has kept Barnouw happy in retirement. In addition to his volunteer work for DMCC, Barnouw is active with the San Dieguito River Park, the City of Del Mar Lagoon Committee, the Del Mar Historical Society, the Del Mar Foundation, the Sandpiper, Camarada, and Bach Collegium San Diego.

DMCC friendly callers check in on their senior neighbors, who are sometimes isolated or vulnerable, in order to provide some social interaction and alert the DMCC staff to any unmet needs. Barnouw says, “Working with DMCC is a continual source of pleasure and satisfaction.”

