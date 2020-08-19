One Paseo donates over $100,000 to local school districts

One Paseo, the mixed use development located in Carmel Valley, is making a large monetary donation totaling $107,000 to eight neighboring school districts. Each of the school districts will receive $13,375 to assist with changes and mandates related to COVID-19 health orders and restrictions as the start of the school year nears including safety and sanitation, plus resources for the students, according to a news release.

“One Paseo is an important part of San Diego -- a place that brings everyone together,” says John Kilroy, CEO of Kilroy Realty. “Now more than ever, as our communities continue to cope with rapid changes and many unknowns, our actions are deeply driven by how One Paseo and Kilroy can make a positive impact. We are proud to support our local schools as they safely gear up for this upcoming year.”

The $107,000 donation directly benefits eight school districts within a 20-mile radius of One Paseo, including: Solana Beach School District, Cardiff School District, Encinitas Union School District, Poway Unified School District, Rancho Santa Fe School District, Del Mar Union School District, San Dieguito Union High School District and San Diego Unified School District. In providing the donation, One Paseo hopes to help ease the burden as local schools begin the 2020-2021 school year and all the challenges being presented to the teachers, staff and school facilities related to coronavirus.

“What a wonderful gesture to reach out to us and provide financial support to transform our physical learning spaces to comply with the health orders. It’s rare to receive unsolicited support and much appreciated,” said Cindy Marten, superintendent of San Diego Unified School District.

One Paseo and Kilroy Realty have continued their charitable efforts, focused on sustainability, art and community throughout the last several months. These have included donating $25,000 to the NAACP to support their Centering Equity in the Sustainable Building Sector initiative, supporting clean waterways through the Rozalia Project and looking to local artists to enhance and beautify One Paseo.

For more information, visit www.kilroyrealty.com. — News release