CCA students collect 2,400 pounds of food for San Diego Food Bank

Audrey Chyung and Mia Chyung, a rising junior and senior at Canyon Crest Academy, conceived of an idea for a food drive to coincide with the summer textbook dropoff at Canyon Crest Academy in June. Audrey organized the drive and over two days she, Mia and a classmate, Selena Qiao, collected and packed food donations from CCA families. With the generosity of the CCA community, the students collected 83 boxes or 2,400 pounds of food (2,000 meals) for The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank.





Audrey Chyung and Selena Qiao

(Courtesy)

The students received a letter of gratitude to them and all involved in the food drive from James Floros, president/chief executive officer of The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank, who said in the letter “More than 1 in 7 people in San Diego County face the threat of hunger every day. With the addition of the North County Food Bank, we now provide emergency food to 350,000 children and families, active duty military, and fixed income seniors living in poverty every month. You make it possible for them to bridge the gap between their limited income and their dinner table. Your continued support is vital to our success and we deeply appreciate it. Thank you again for making a difference through this food drive.”