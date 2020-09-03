Keeping time with the Rotary Club of Del Mar

In 2004 members of Rotary Club of Del Mar installed a post-style clock at the corner of Camino Del Mar and 15th Street as a gift to the Del Mar village. This project was tied to the City of Del Mar Beautification Master Plan. The clock also commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Rotary Club of Del Mar’s charter and the centennial anniversary of Rotary International’s founding.

A clock near the coast is constantly exposed to the salty sea air and moist marine layer that affect its finish and gear works. Earlier this summer, Rotary Club of Del Mar members raised funds to replace the clockworks and refurbish the clock’s exterior surfaces.

The clock stands as a meeting point for the community and the plaque at its base reminds those enjoying the Del Mar community of the Rotary Club of Del Mar’s theme of service: ‘Real Happiness is Helping Others”. The club is currently meeting virtually Thursdays at noon.