Local students receive ‘Badge of Honor’ scholarships

Wheelhouse Credit Union (Wheelhouse) has awarded eight $1,000 “Badge of Honor” scholarships to college-bound students to honor the heroic efforts of San Diego County’s first responders and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic. The scholarships were given to rising college freshmen with a parent/grandparent/legal guardian who is an active member of law enforcement, fire protection service, healthcare or EMT in San Diego County.

Two local students, Trevor Wahl and Christina Wooden, received Badge of Honor scholarships for demonstrating leadership, public service, and a desire to make an impact on their schools and communities.





Trevor Wahl

(Courtesy)

Trevor is a Cathedral Catholic High School graduate, whose family first responder is in law enforcement. Trevor will attend University of Oklahoma.

Christina is a Canyon Crest Academy graduate, whose family first responder is a nurse practitioner. Christina will attend University of Pennsylvania.





Christina Wooden

(Christina Wooden)

“We want to congratulate all of the recipients for their hard work and outstanding efforts as they prepared for college, finishing their high school education during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was especially touching to read the tributes they wrote about their ‘first-responder’ parents who clearly made an impact on their lives,” said Wheelhouse President/CEO Lisa Paul-Hill. “Not only are these first responders heroes to all of us, they are also a source of inspiration to their families. We know the incredible sacrifices these individuals and their families are making to help protect our communities, and are proud to honor them. We know each of our scholarship recipients has an exciting college career ahead, and wish them the very best of luck.”

Beyond having a parent, grandparent or legal guardian as a first responder, all recipients recently graduated from San Diego County high schools with plans to attend an accredited college. Award criteria included academic achievement, letters of recommendation, an essay about the first responder in their family, and a desire to make an impact on their schools and communities.

The Badge of Honor scholarships are in addition to the Credit Union’s annual College Scholarship Program, which was created in 2005 to support high school seniors in San Diego County. Since the creation of these programs, Wheelhouse has awarded $86,000 in scholarships to local students. Visit wheelhousecu.com

