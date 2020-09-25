Del Mar Kiwanis Club welcomes two new members

The Del Mar Kiwanis Club September evening meeting was recently held at the Del Mar Hilton hotel.

The club’s two newest members (Joe Guerra and Hawzhin Muhamed) were introduced to the club members and to the Division 37 Lieutenant Governors who were visiting.

(L-R) Hawzhin Muhamed, Joe Guerra, President Steve Gardella and Lieutenant Governor Natali Galt

(Courtesy)

The Del Mar Kiwanis Club has been active for over 30 years and is a member of Kiwanis USA and Kiwanis International. The Kiwanis goal is to help the less fortunate children of the world. Kiwanis has played a major part in eradicating Iodine Deficiency Disease and Neo Natal Tetanus throughout the world.

Through Kiwanis, many opportunities are available to anyone who is interested in helping the children of the local community as well as children of the world.

Anyone interested in knowing more about Kiwanis activities is invited to attend one of the club’s COVID 19 responsible meetings which are held out of doors (masks and social distancing are observed).

Contact Steve Gardella (858- 864-8586) or Chuck Philips ( 858-354-6536).