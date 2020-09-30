Female Athlete Volunteers kicks off new season of giving back

The pandemic hasn’t slowed down the Female Athlete Volunteers. The teen philanthropy organization has been continuing to work hard to help others in these challenging times, recently gathering $500 worth of donations for Meals on Wheels, volunteering their time with the San Diego Food Bank, San Diego Rescue Mission and Brother Benno’s Thrift Store. FAV members have done beach cleanups with the Surfrider Foundation, wrote cards to seniors for Elderhelp and collected food donations for Kathy’s Legacy, an organization that supports surviving children of domestic violence.

The leadership team for 2020-21 includes new co-presidents Casey White and Samantha Quinlan, treasurer Dalya Extance and Grace Souza, VP of events and social media.

Female Athlete Volunteers was founded in 2012 by childhood friends and class of 2018 Torrey Pines alums Sophia LeRose and Kiara McNulty. Then only 13 years old, their intent was to create a philanthropy organization for busy young athletes like themselves. Kiara is now attending Northwestern University where she plays volleyball and Sophia is at Duke, where she is on the lacrosse team.

FAV volunteers at a recent beach cleanup. (Courtesy)

The organization has continued to grow over the years. Last year FAV supported over 100 projects across the county and volunteered over 2,000 hours of community service. When FAV first started there were 60 girls involved—there are currently 230 members.

“Everyone is so caring and generous, we’re all there for the same thing,” said Casey.

Casey is a senior at Torrey Pines High School where in non-pandemic times she plays soccer, lacrosse and field hockey. She has been able to keep busy with limited practices and scrimmages with her Rancho Santa Fe Attack Club soccer team. She is passionate about helping children and adults with special needs and is a frequent participant at the San Diego Miracle League and Sports for Exceptional Athletes. Casey, who was introduced to FAV by her family friend LeRose, has been a member for five years and was the strongest event leader last year. Her favorite events include playing bingo with seniors, feeding the homeless and playing sports with exceptional athletes.

Co-president Samantha is a senior at Canyon Crest Academy where she plays soccer. She has been in FAV for four years and has been an event leader for the last two years. Her favorite activities include the Burrito Boyz events, who supply meals for the homeless population, and the Sports for Exceptional Athletes Bowling Tournament.

To learn more, visit femaleathletevolunteers.org

