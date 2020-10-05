Del Mar Community Connections names Jeanne Waite ‘Volunteer of the Month’ for September

Jeanne Waite never expected to expand her degree in public health by serving as a talk show host. But her recent appearance as a moderator for a talk show Q&A with local virologists on COVID-19 has earned her the title of September “Volunteer of the Month” by Del Mar Community Connections.

She was nominated by Nicole Holliday, Health and Wellness chair.

Jeanne Waite

(Courtesy)

Born in Boston, Waite has called California home since she was a toddler and her family moved to Los Angeles for her father’s academic work at the UCLA School of Medicine. Waite has a graduate degree in public health and worked in the public and private sectors for over 20 years. Eventually Waite left her career to be an at-home mom for her daughters, Catherine and Julianne. She also cared for others’ children, serving eight years as a Del Mar Union School District trustee and volunteering for various local educational programs.

“Offering one’s gifts, talents, and time in contribution to others” is a deeply held value for Waite. She recalls watching her father donate blood when she was young and his stressing the importance of helping others. Waite also recognizes that it can be difficult to ask for help, but that “the world is a better place when we join together to support one another.”

DMCC committee members participate in meetings and contribute ideas and work to support their committees’ projects, and they usually enjoy the teamwork. Waite says she likes “sharing a smile and making a difference, even if only a small difference.” DMCC volunteer drivers help seniors who no longer drive due to vision or mobility challenges, using their own vehicles and working on a flexible volunteer schedule. They report immense satisfaction from the relationships with the individual seniors that they help. Waite says that for her, it’s about “making new friends, hearing their stories, and learning about life in Del Mar before my time.”

DMCC programs and services depend on volunteers. To learn more about Waite or becoming a volunteer driver or committee member, visit dmcc.cc/volunteerofthemonth.

