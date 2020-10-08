Canyon Crest Academy Junior Optimists sandwich-making event for homeless completed

The Canyon Crest Academy Junior Optimist Club, sponsored by the Del Mar – Solana Beach Optimist Club, was busy during the last weekend in September performing a community service event to help feed the needy. Because of coronavirus restrictions, the Junior Optimists were not able to meet as a group, so they got creative. The ingredients were delivered to each person’s house, and each club member worked from home to make sandwiches and assemble the bags.

The Junior Optimist Club made 140 care bags.

(Courtesy)

In total, the Junior Optimist Club made 140 care bags, each bag containing a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, a granola bar, a fresh mandarin orange, a bottle of water, and a package of gummy fruit snacks. These care bags were distributed to the homeless by the Streets of Hope organization. The Junior Optimist Club’s primary participants included; Aanika, Rohan, Sydney, Hana, Advait, Hari, and Pavan. Community service can, and does, safely continue even with today’s challenges and restrictions.

The Canyon Crest Academy Junior Optimist Club next plans to make handmade and decorated “inspiration cards” to be given to residents of an assisted living facility in an effort to provide cheer and community connection during these days of limited access to such facilities.