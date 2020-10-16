Assistance League donates gifts to Solana Beach Head Start children

Assistance League Rancho San Dieguito (ALRSD) recently assembled and delivered hygiene kits to 60 children at Solana Beach Head Start. The kits containing toothpaste, toothbrush, soap, shampoo, conditioner, bubble bath, body lotion, and kids’ band aids were sent home with the children who have begun on-site learning and to those who are still at home.

Andrea, Angela and April with Hygiene Kits they received from Assistance League San Dieguito.

(Courtesy)

ALRSD has been a partner with the Head Start Program in Solana Beach for over 15 years. They provide children who are 4 to 5 years old with a variety of learning experiences to help them grow intellectually, socially and emotionally. Volunteers encourage the children to participate in hands-on activities in both language arts and math. Lesson plans developed by Assistance League members are used by volunteers to tutor the children. ALRSD volunteers tutor children weekly during the school year and have tutored over 900 children since 1998.

ALRSD is vested in the education of children through other programs such as Operation School Bell. ALRSD raises funds through its Thrift Shop in Encinitas, fundraising events, individual and corporate donations, and community and government grants. Funds are returned to the community through philanthropic programs that serve children and adults. Membership is open to everyone. Visit www.alrsd.org.