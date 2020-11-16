Brookdale Carmel Valley resident celebrates 105th birthday

Brookdale Carmel Valley resident Janette Lalor will celebrate her 105th birthday on Nov. 22.

The seventh of 14 children, Lalor was born in New Hampshire in 1915. Her parents emigrated from Canada.

Lalor, pictured in her 20s. (Courtesy)

She married David A. Lalor, an only child who was from Boston, after a chance encounter at a bus stop. The two started spending a lot of time together, and he liked being part of her large family. The Lalors raised their children in Needham, Mass., retired to Cope Cod and then moved west about 14 years ago to be closer to their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. They were married for 76 years when David died at age 100 in 2011.

“They had a strong will to live somehow, and they had each other,” said Marilyn Tracey, her daughter, who lives in North County.

A few of the secrets to the couple’s longevity, Tracey added, were small meals of locally-sourced food, true to Janette Lalor’s rural roots. They also took walks every day, whether it was sunny, rainy or snowing in their New England community. She said her parents led a quiet life.

At various points throughout her life, Lalor enjoyed singing, dancing, Frank Sinatra’s music, modeling, knitting and working as a decorating consultant.