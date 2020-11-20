Rotary Club of Del Mar supports local organizations

Rotary Club of Del Mar showed its support of three outstanding community organizations by awarding $750 each to the Del Mar Lifeguard Association, Del Mar Village Association (DMVA) and Del Mar Community Connections (DMCC) at its recent Chili & Quackers Ducky Derby. In keeping with social distancing goals, checks were delivered to Del Mar Lifeguard Rick Schwering and Viewpoint Owner and DMVA Board Member Charles Koll by drone. Current Rotary Club of Del Mar president Dugan Lamoise hand-delivered a check to DMCC’s Treasurer Judy Schuckit.

The 8th annual Chili & Quackers was held on Oct. 26 at Viewpoint Brewing Co., on Zoom and on Facebook. Just under 40 people attended the socially-distanced event at Viewpoint where the Rotary Club’s past president Don Fipps’s awarding-wining chili was served. Virtual ducks raced across the big screen at Viewpoint and computer screens at home in four “Cups” named after the showcased organizations.

Race winner Peter Kuriyama donates a prize to Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito (left to right) Kevin Sotello, Peter Kuriyama, SuLynn Daugherty, Dugan Lamoise.

(Courtesy)

Generous prizes were mostly cash awards, but one lucky winner received a $500 Ranch 45 gourmet take-away meal for four that includes wine pairing by Riboli Family Wines. Magician Sky King entertained the audience between races and a grand $500 raffle that included all duck buying participants ended the event.

Rotary Club of Del Mar members deliver a check by drone to Del Mar Lifeguards (left to right) Dugan Lamoise, Janice Kurth, Matt Kurth, Brett Mattei, DM Lifeguard Rick Schwering.

(Philippe Lamoise)

“Providing a fun event for residents while benefiting local organizations that do so much to help and support our community was our goal this year,” said Dugan Lamoise, president of Rotary Club of Del Mar. The general spirit of giving was reflected when first prize winner of the Rotary Club’s Cup, former Del Mar Lifeguard Peter Kuriyama, generously donated his prize to Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito.