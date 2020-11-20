Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Teen Volunteers in Action, Chapter 3 members collect numerous donations for Feeding San Diego

(Above, l-r) Ryan Johnson, Tyler Johnson, James Thomas and Matthew Thomas.

Tate, Preston, TJ, Tyler, Ryan J, Rocco, Ryan Q, Rudolph, James, Matt, Ryder, Bowman, Adam and Joshua also participated in the food collection event. For more on Feeding San Diego, visit feedingsandiego.org.
Teen Volunteers in Action, Chapter 3 recently held a successful food drive for Feeding San Diego. TVIA, Chapter 3 members dropped off over 82 flyers and grocery bags to neighbors and were able to collect many boxes of food.

TVIA is an organization of young men committed to developing community leaders through a structured program of volunteerism, philanthropy and personnel growth. More information is at www.tvia.org.

