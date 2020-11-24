Sage Canyon School families help fill Holiday Baskets

Sage Canyon Elementary School’s PTA launched their Operation Gratitude initiative this month with a game/puzzle drive benefiting the Community Resource Center, a nonprofit that serves low-income families and domestic violence victims. Sage Canyon families generously donated 259 new items to the Community Resource Center’s Holiday Baskets program.

Sage Canyon School donated a haul of games and puzzles to families in need. (Courtesy)

Holiday Baskets will support 1,100 San Diego families in need with a variety of gift boxes that include non-perishable food, fresh produce, a blanket and family presents. Two-hundred families with infants will also receive a baby blanket and other essentials at a drive-thru, contactless distribution event on Dec. 5.

PTA committee members who helped coordinate the Operation Gratitude drive were Adriana Bade, Kate Clark, Deanna Mayer and Marni Nagle.

Sage Canyon families gave generously. (Courtesy)

“I am grateful to Sage Canyon’s PTA for involving our school community supporting Community Resource Center’s 38th Annual Holiday Baskets drive,” said Sage Canyon Principal Alison Fieberg. “It is excellent for our children to see ways in which we can practice compassion by helping our entire community have a happy holiday season.”

To get involved with Holiday Baskets, visit crcncc.org/integrative-services/holiday-baskets