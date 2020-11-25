Torrey Pines freshman raises funds for donations to CRC’s Holiday Baskets program

Lucie Babcock, a freshman at Torrey Pines High School, collected donations from family to raise over $400 in support of the Community Resource Center’s 38th annual Holiday Baskets program. The money went to buy a donation of games, puzzles and baby supplies. This year, Holiday Baskets will be a drive-thru, contactless distribution providing gift boxes to families in need. This is the sixth year that Lucie has organized a drive for the Holiday Baskets program. In the past, Lucie and friends raised money through a bake sale, which she hopes she’ll be able to resume next year.

More information about the CRC’s Holiday Baskets program can be found at crcncc.org.