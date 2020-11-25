Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Torrey Pines freshman raises funds for donations to CRC’s Holiday Baskets program

Lucie Babcock with donations for the Community Resource Center's 38th annual Holiday Baskets program.


Lucie Babcock with donations for the Community Resource Center's 38th annual Holiday Baskets program.
(Courtesy)
Lucie Babcock, a freshman at Torrey Pines High School, collected donations from family to raise over $400 in support of the Community Resource Center’s 38th annual Holiday Baskets program. The money went to buy a donation of games, puzzles and baby supplies. This year, Holiday Baskets will be a drive-thru, contactless distribution providing gift boxes to families in need. This is the sixth year that Lucie has organized a drive for the Holiday Baskets program. In the past, Lucie and friends raised money through a bake sale, which she hopes she’ll be able to resume next year.

More information about the CRC’s Holiday Baskets program can be found at crcncc.org.

