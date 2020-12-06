Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary helps at Stand Down 2020

Members of the Del Mar — Solana Beach Rotary Club have been handing out water at Stand Down for over 10 years, and did so again recently under strict safety procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Veterans Village of San Diego has been hosting Stand Down, its annual support and intervention event focusing on homeless and at risk veterans, since 1988 on the athletic fields of San Diego High School. Normally a three-day event, this essential program was reduced to one day, with precautions taken to make it a contactless experience. Rotarians were limited to two members per shift throughout the day. Masks were required and social distancing was maintained.

DMSB Rotary Stand Down Chair Lou Oberman, Bill Sutton, Sibylle Steiner, and Kevin Cahill

(Courtesy)

Though less than the normal 800 veterans attended, those there were assisted in this walk-through event with services ranging from transitional and permanent housing information and referrals, homeless court assistance, employment information, and veterans benefits. Volunteers helped at 17 locations with the distribution of clothing, shoes, blankets, towels, sleeping bags, hygiene items, and sack lunches.

Rotarians Bill Sutton, Beverly Liberman, Suzanne Sutton, and DSMB President Herb Liberman

(Courtesy)

The veterans were most grateful for the continued dedication of Veterans Village staff and volunteers to help them and their families.

