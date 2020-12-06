Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Share
Lifestyle

Del Mar’s Your State Farm Insurance Agency office welcomes donations for ‘Toys for Tots’ campaign

Jim Coleman’s office is open to accepting holiday donations from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, now through Dec. 16.
Jim Coleman’s office is open to accepting holiday donations from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, now through Dec. 16.
(Courtesy)
Share

For their 22nd holiday season, Jim Coleman and staff at Your State Farm Insurance Agency in Del Mar is an official drop-off station for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s “Toys for Tots” campaign. Community members are encouraged to help make the holidays brighter for San Diego area families by dropping off a new, unwrapped children’s toy at Coleman’s office at 1011 Camino Del Mar, in downtown Del Mar. Coleman’s office is open to accepting holiday donations from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, now through Dec. 16. For questions or more information, call (858) 755-6794.

LifestylePhilanthropy

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement