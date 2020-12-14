Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotarians help fill boxes for CRC Holiday Baskets

Members of the Del Mar – Solana Beach Rotary Club helped fill 100 boxes at the revised Community Resource Center (CRC) Holiday Baskets event to help needy families in North County. In its 38th year, the basket drive was scaled down this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Boxes were packed at a Whole Foods warehouse instead of the usual operation at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, and volunteers were limited and adhered to strict mask and distancing guidelines. 1,100 participating households received boxes filled with non-perishable food, fresh produce, a blanket and family presents such as games, stuffed animals, and puzzles in a drive by distribution at Mira Costa College on Saturday, Dec. 5. The pandemic caused a much different distribution than normal, but the CRC continues to provide supportive services of healthy food, stable housing, and safe shelter from domestic violence for families in need.

The Del Mar – Solana Beach Rotary Club is a service club of business, professional, and volunteer leaders who belong to the 1.2 million-member Rotary International. They meet on zoom most Friday mornings at 7:15 a.m. Visit www.dmsbrotary.com for more information and code access.