Seniors receive meals and roses at Thanksgiving from three Del Mar organizations
In conjunction with the Del Mar Foundation and the Del Mar Rose Society, Del Mar Community Connections recently delivered a full Thanksgiving meal with roses to 34 seniors who are isolated or vulnerable.
In addition, Del Mar Community Connections delivered another 70 meals to seniors who were staying at home and wanted a turkey dinner without making a big meal.
