Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Share
Lifestyle

Seniors receive meals and roses at Thanksgiving from three Del Mar organizations

Del Mar Community Connections staff member Amanda Allen delivers Thanksgiving roses to Irene Russell.
Del Mar Community Connections staff member Amanda Allen delivers Thanksgiving roses to Irene Russell.
(Kara Adams)
Share

In conjunction with the Del Mar Foundation and the Del Mar Rose Society, Del Mar Community Connections recently delivered a full Thanksgiving meal with roses to 34 seniors who are isolated or vulnerable.

In addition, Del Mar Community Connections delivered another 70 meals to seniors who were staying at home and wanted a turkey dinner without making a big meal.

Roses
Roses were delivered to seniors for Thanksgiving from Del Mar Community Connections, Del Mar Foundation and the Del Mar Rose Society.
(Kara Adams)
Nancy Murray
Nancy Murray with the roses she received from Del Mar Community Connections, Del Mar Foundation and the Del Mar Rose Society.
(Kara Adams)

LifestylePhilanthropy

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement