Del Mar Kiwanis Club hosts Kiwanis Division 37 Toys for Tots project

The Del Mar Kiwanis Club hosted the December Kiwanis Division 37 project. It was a club-wide project which involved members from every club, Key clubs and the United States Marines. The project involved the collection of toys for the Marine Corps “Toys for Tots” program which collects new, unwrapped toys which are then distributed to the less fortunate children of the area. Over 300 toys were collected on Dec. 5.

A big thanks to the Escondido American Legion Post #149 for providing the “Drop Off Area” and Chef Dave Geary for cooking the hot dogs. All donations and food services were provided with careful attention to COVID protocol.

Del Mar Kiwanis President Steve Gardella, Key Club LT. Gov. Ann Nguyen, Div 37 LT Gov. Gina Roberts, Key Club LT. Gov. Haley Tran

(Courtesy)