New Junior Optimist Club helps the environment

Being connected is important. Being part of a community is particularly comforting, especially so during a pandemic. The newly formed Pacific Trails Middle School Junior Optimist Club offers its members the opportunity for both. Living up to their name, several members of the club recently performed valuable community service while safely sharing some time together and developing camaraderie. The Junior Optimists safely cleaned up the Elizabeth Rabbitt Neighborhood Park and the Del Mar Mesa Preserve Trail. Junior Optimists continue to focus on finding ways to safely help the environment even during these challenging times.

The Pacific Trails Middle School Junior Optimist Club is sponsored by the Del Mar – Solana Beach Optimist Club in the California South Optimist District. For more information on Optimist and Junior Optimist Clubs visit the optimist.org website.