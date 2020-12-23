Del Mar Highlands donates star to help light up child’s holiday

The Del Mar Highlands Town Center gifted a local family with the six-foot sea star from their holiday décor display after it sparked joy and smiles for 5-year-old Brooklynn Jarvis, who suffers from CDKL5, a rare developmental disorder.

Brooklyn has had seizures since she was two months old and suffers with severe developmental problems—she cannot walk or talk. What she loves most are bright lights and colors.

When she saw all the lights and the sunglass and Santa-hat-wearing sea star while visiting the center with her family in early December, Brooklynn beamed a big, beautiful smile. Her family was so excited they shared pictures of the incredible moment for their daughter with support groups on Facebook.

“When I received a message from Ashley Triplett-Jarvis about her daughter’s experience, I immediately contacted Del Mar Highlands Town Center,” said Bruce Brenon, CEO of Shine Illumination, the company who created the brightly lit sea star.

Donahue Schriber, the owner of shopping center, jumped at the chance to bring some joy to Brooklynn. They set up a time to donate the star to the family on Dec. 19.

“We created this center experience to make these moments for customers and we wanted to step up for this little girl,” said Brenon. “We hope it will bring even more smiles to Brooklynn Jarvis and her family.”

The star will now sit on the family’s property in Lakeside to bring happiness to Brooklynn each day. A sign in the sea star’s place at Del Mar Highlands will tell Brooklynn’s story.

