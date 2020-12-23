Del Sol Lions Club delivers on its Christmas mission

With the generous help of this community, the Del Sol Lions Club was able to donate $2,200 to the Community Resource Center for the purchase of new blankets for the annual Holiday Baskets Program. In spite of the Covid-19 pandemic and its limiting factors in fundraising, this donation helped CRC to successfully reach its goal of 900 new blankets for those in need. Their Christmas Day will be a more comfortable event for the families affected. The community’s gift was most appreciated by the families involved.

A second Lions club program helped those struggling with food insecurity, particularly this season, by donating $500 to Meals On Wheels for local seniors, $1,750 to the Community Resource Center’s food pantry program and $1,000 to the St. Leo Missions food distribution in Solana Beach. The Del Sol Lions Club “is proud to support these organizations doing such great work in the community.”

The Solana Beach School District Discovery Days program was on the Lions list of Christmas projects and was presented with mini magnifying glasses and school bags for supplies distribution. Blue light blocking glasses were given to students at Casa de Amistad and La Colonia Boys & Girls Club. Also in support of homeless veterans in the community, $500 was donated to Veterans For Peace to purchase warm sleeping bags for extra protection through the cold winter season. The Del Sol Lions final program for 2020 was to sponsor and provide holiday celebration gifts for 13 local families severely impacted by Covid-19.

The Del Sol Lions membership is most appreciative of the community support received this year and assures the public its mission of community well being will continue in the new year. For more information on Del Sol Lions, its projects and new membership, visit www.delsollions.org or email info@delsollions.org.