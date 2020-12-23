TPHS Math Department receives a special holiday gift from the San Diego Korean Parents Association

The Torrey Pines High School Foundation received a generous donation from the San Diego Korean Parents Association that funded a software program subscription, called GoFormative, that will support 17 TPHS math teachers and all of their students. The platform will allow for students’ growth to be tracked by the teacher, improve team functionality, and deliver student assessments. Not only will the math department be able to provide students with a better distance learning experience, it will also be an incredibly useful tool for when students go back to in-person learning on campus. Teachers will be able to collaborate with each other to edit common assessments and instantly release content. Teachers will also be able to invite other colleagues to join the class to co-teach students and share data and ideas. Beyond these advantages, the program also comes with anti-cheating software, auto-grade, and a library of formative and common assessments.

“I can’t tell you all the way this is going to improve all of our lives in the Math Department. For instance, when kids are testing I can see what problems they have done and offer support as they go,” said teacher Josh Mihalinec. “Not only during testing but this can be done during synchronous and asynchronous times. I’m not even telling you how it helps us make student assessments.”

The San Diego Korean Parents Association (SDKPA) is a nonprofit organization established in 2012 by volunteer Korean parents within San Diego County. SDKPA organizes and supports various events and activities designed to help children of Korean heritage to thrive. More than 850 family members are actively engaged in the SDKPA’s programs such as Book Club, Math Club, Benefit Concerts, Youth Workshops, informational seminars and so on. The SDKPA has also donated to many public schools in the San Diego area to contribute to this community since 2013 as the SDKPA highly values public education.

“What we would like to achieve through our donations is to help create a supportive environment for students of different heritages to interact and learn from one another,” commented Heygene Sung, vice president of SDKPA.

“Our missions, TPHS Foundation and SDKPA, are very similar in that we are striving to enhance youth educational experience to achieve personal growth and development,” TPHS Foundation Executive Director Zephyr Fletcher said of the organizations. “We are grateful for associations, such as the SDKPA, that understand the importance of providing opportunities for adolescents to reach their full potential as individuals.”

— TPHS Foundation news release