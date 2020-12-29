San Diego public libraries continue to play pivotal role during pandemic

As San Diego navigates a second lockdown and an uncertain new year, San Diego’s public libraries will continue to be there to support the community, expanding their current programs to serve even more people. From free WiFi available in library courtyards and parking lots, to providing laptops to be checked out, to the plethora of resources available through the library’s online portal, San Diego’s public libraries are proving to be an invaluable instrument in assuring all residents have access to technology and other necessary resources during the pandemic.

“There are so many free, valuable resources available at your local library,” said Misty Jones, director of the San Diego Public Library. “We want to encourage all San Diego residents to take full advantage of the tools and resources that help both businesses and individuals alike.”

Use of online free small business resources is up more than 70%, use of online free resources for educators is up more than 58% and lots of people are reading: Circulation of library eBooks is up 133%.

The San Diego Public Library Foundation has supported the city’s public libraries and provided funding so that all of San Diego’s communities could have access to technology, resources, entertainment and tools during these challenging times.

As more people become aware and take advantage of myriad free resources available to them at a number of San Diego’s public libraries, the foundation will continue to support the scaling out of these digital programs.

“We are incredibly proud of the work the foundation and the library have done to help carry our entire San Diego community through an unpredictable year,” said Patrick Stewart, CEO at the San Diego Public Library Foundation. “As the effects of the pandemic continue to widen the digital divide, we are here to make sure that every resident of our city has access to technology, resources, information and knowledge.”

To donate to help San Diego’s libraries continue to bridge the digital divide, visit supportmylibrary.org.