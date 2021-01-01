Copyright © 2021, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Students at LePort Montessori School Solana Beach donate food and essential items to people in need

Students held a donation drive for Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Barrio Logan.
Students held a donation drive for Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Barrio Logan.

(LePort Montessori)
Students at LePort Montessori School Solana Beach in Del Mar recently donated more than 250 food and essential items to give back in the community. Over the past few weeks, LePort Montessori students collected a variety of nonperishable food items, toiletries, diapers and other essentials. The donations were delivered to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Barrio Logan, which will distribute the items to community members in need. Through this initiative, students learned the importance of spreading kindness and helping others.

Participants at the donation drive.
Partiicpants at the donation drive for Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Barrio Logan.
(LePort Montessori)

