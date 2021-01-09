Local Girl Scout earns Silver Award
Mia Mosebrook of Girl Scout Troop 3013 spent time in 2020 working toward a goal: completing her Silver Award. The Silver Award is the highest award a Girl Scout Cadette can earn, and is achieved by only 10% of Girl Scouts nationwide. In order to achieve this award, Mia spent 50 hours working on leadership challenges that led to the completion of a community service project.
Mia chose a topic that she is passionate about: racial equality for all. The restrictions from COVID presented additional challenges, but Mia was able to find ways to safely make an impact. She joined Solana Beach 4 Equality where she runs the Instagram page. She participated in several socially-distanced peaceful protests including marches, rallies and runs. She was honored to be a student/alumnus member of the SBSD Institutional Racism Advisory Group.
Her ultimate community service project was leading Troop 3168, a group of 5th grade Junior Scouts, through Zoom meetings. During this time online they discussed many topics related to racial equality, including a history of racism, examples of what racism is, and ways to work toward racial equality for all.
Mia is a freshman at Torrey Pines High School. She is a member of the JV Hip Hop Dance team and will be trying out for the field hockey and lacrosse teams.
