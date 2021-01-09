Nina Wright recognized by DMCC as December ‘Volunteer of the Month’

Nina Wright, an active volunteer driver for Del Mar Community Connections the past three years, has been named as the organization’s Volunteer of the Month for December.

Nina Wright

(Courtesy)

Wright has been an active volunteer driver since 2017, but DMCC staff nominated her for volunteer of the month because she’s also always willing to try out new volunteer tasks. Wright additionally served on the Gala planning committee in 2019. She’s the type of person who shows up to a volunteer appreciation event at which she is one of the honorees, and chips in with the cleanup work.

Wright has called San Diego home since she moved here from Cupertino in order to help convert a 1920s motel in La Jolla into a timeshare property. In 1993 she settled into former military housing that has since been absorbed by UCSD. Wright grew into a career in residential real estate, first working in lending, and now in sales.

Wright says, “Volunteering is the best part of my day and life.” Wright’s mother, alive and thriving at 98, instilled in her the importance of being involved as a member of the community. “Others are now donating time to preserve my mother’s independence and this program allows me to pay it forward if I’m not able to be there for mom due to the distance between our homes.” Wright is also a member of Rotary of Del Mar.

DMCC volunteer drivers help seniors who no longer drive due to vision or mobility challenges, using their own vehicles and working on a flexible volunteer schedule. They report immense satisfaction from the relationships with the individual seniors that they help. Wright says that for her, “I really love each and everyone involved in this program. The care and compassion to support each other with respect, joy and laughter makes happy memories of these times in our lives.”