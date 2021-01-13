Helen Woodward Animal Center: Mistreated rescue in need of the perfect forever home

Late last month, a heartbroken, 3-year-old Lab/Shepherd mix arrived by transport from Calexico, Calif. Named Louis, the gentle canine was dealing with more than relocation jitters. In a case unlike any other seen at Helen Woodward Animal Center, Louis’ former owners had opted to remove his eyes instead of treating an eye infection and subsequently relinquished him when discovering the challenges of living with a blind pet. Louis has stolen the hearts of Woodward Center staffers who now have their sights set on finding him the perfect forever home. Louis became available for adoption Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Upon arrival at Helen Woodward Animal Center, Louis was immediately placed into the home of an incredible Woodward Center foster person who has been helping him transition to his new life without sight. Louis’ eyes were removed in early December 2020, after which he was promptly relinquished to the pound and pulled by a Woodward Center partner rescue organization. With no way for Louis to communicate, it is impossible to know his complete history but a medical check revealed another distressing episode in his past life. It appeared that Louis had been hit by a car and broken his leg, sometime around January 2020, and was never treated for the injury. Louis’ story is devastating but one not unfamiliar in the world of animal rescue.

“It is incredibly important that people who consider getting a pet know the obligations they take on with these animals,” stated Helen Woodward Animal Center Adoptions Director Hella Tyler. “When people get their pets for free off of Craiglist, they don’t seem to realize that pets come with responsibilities and a monthly expense for their caretaking, including medical care. In turn, these pets will provide their owners an unparalleled love. They pay it back tenfold. It’s just a devastating to see an animal treated the way Louis was treated.”

Currently Louis is extremely shy and trying to learn how to live life in the dark. He has an incredibly loving personality and is comforted by the presence of another person or animal. His foster person says that he loves to snuggle and does like to explore with some encouragement and kindness. Helen Woodward Animal Center is seeking an adopter who lives in a one-story house and preferably works from home. Louis’ leg was treated before his arrival to the Woodward Center but he is still nursing a limp from this former injury. It is important that his adopter is prepared to provide patience and special care as Louis learns his way around a new home.

As a thank you to the right adopter, Helen Woodward Animal Center would like to offer a free training session with Woodward Center trainer Rob Kuty, from San Diego Pet Training, to provide the new family techniques on how to care for a special needs dog. Additionally, Woodward Center sponsor Blue Buffalo is gifting the adopter with a bag of Blue Buffalo dog food and some treats.

“Louis is extraordinary,” stated Tyler. “He really suffered at the hands of his former owners but he shows no malice towards humankind. He is ready to love the perfect family and he certainly deserves one.”

To adopt Louis or for more information on Helen Woodward Animal Center, fill out an application on www.animalcenter.org, or call 858-756-4117. —- Helen Woodward Animal Center news release