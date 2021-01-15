Torrey Pines High School Junior Optimists craft handmade cards for seniors

Spreading inspirational messages of joy and hope may have been hard to do for many during the recent holiday season due to the coronavirus. That didn’t stop the Torrey Pines High School Junior Optimists from trying. They turned on their creativity and made whimsical, enjoyable, handmade cards with inspirational messages to brighten the lives of local seniors. In coordination with the activities director of Brookdale Carmel Valley, a local senior living community, the Junior Optimists made cards for delivery to each of the residents and staff of the facility. And they had fun doing it while gaining self-inspiration through their own efforts.

A senior at Brookdale Carmel Valley opens one of the holiday cards made by a Junior Optimist.

(Courtesy)

“The members of the Torrey Pines High School Junior Optimist Club made customized holiday cards for the resident seniors and the staff members at the Brookdale senior living facility in Carmel Valley to let them know we care and to offer them messages of joy and hope”, said Olivia, the club president.

“The members of the Torrey Pines High School Junior Optimist Club made customized holiday cards for the resident seniors and the staff members at the Brookdale Carmel Valley, a senior living community to let them know we care and to offer them messages of joy and hope”, said Olivia, the club president.

The club is one of several Junior Optimist International Clubs sponsored by the Del Mar – Solana Beach Optimist Club that provide community service to the North San Diego County area. For more information on Optimist and Junior Optimist clubs go to the optimist.org website.