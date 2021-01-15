TVIA-Chapter 3 members continue to help others in a variety of ways

Teen Volunteers in Action (TVIA)-Chapter 3 members were very hard at work in December continuing their volunteer efforts to help the San Diego community. The chapter volunteered at the Rancho Santa Fe Senior Center cleaning tables. One senior commented that they were so appreciative of the boys’ work because they love to eat lunch outside. The chapter also delivered gift bags to foster youth in coordination with Promises2Kids. This event meant so much to the boys who delivered the gifts to the youth. Many of the chapter’s members made no sew blankets for Helen Woodward Animal Center this month too.

TVIA Chapter-3 members cleaned tables at the RSF Senior Center last month. Participants included (no order) Jack Scafidi, Cade Alcantara, Zak Halpern and Mason McGuire.

Chapter members also volunteered at the Rancho Santa Fe Book Cellar and helped move boxes of books to new locations. In addition, the boys worked at the San Diego Food Bank helping to fill 780 boxes of food for seniors and bagged a 1,000 lbs. of produce.

This week the boys have the opportunity to participate in a teen seminar called “Groundswell Change,” to discuss issues of diversity, equity and inclusion, and have numerous more ways to help others through many of TVIA’s partner organizations. One of those opportunities is the continuation of TVIA’s partnership with Reading Legacies in which a member tapes himself reading a picture book that is sent to a local Head Start preschool.

See more photos below:

TVIA-Chapter 3 members at the RSF Senior Center (Courtesy)

TVIA-Chapter 3 members Christian Bentnick, James Clarkson and Drew Shyffer at work in support of Promises2Kids.

TVIA-Chapter 3 member Will reading for Reading Legacies.

Grant Pollin with blankets

TVIA-3 member Aksel Kukkonen

TVIA-Chapter 3 members at the RSF Book Cellar: (l-r) Aran McDevitt, Brandon Bossinger, Trent Forsyth, Sage Bolaris and Kai Bolaris.

