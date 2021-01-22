Carmel Valley neighborhood recognizes mail carrier for outstanding work

Neighbors on Serenata Place in Carmel Valley rallied together Jan. 12 to recognize one of their own frontline workers, Chi, a mail carrier.

A flier went out ahead of time which read “Chi, our mail carrier, has been hard at work delivering our mail for the past 7 years. He has taken great care of us with pandemic pressures and throughout the Election and Holiday mail surges. This is a good time for us to join together for Chi’s Mail Carrier Day of Appreciation.” Small tokens of thanks included “You are Awesome” postcards, baked goods, and children’s drawings. Chi was surprised and truly enjoyed the special recognition and appreciation.

One neighbor said, "﻿Sometimes it’s a small, unexpected simple kindness that lets a person know they are valued.”

Signs and notes of gratitude (above and below) were made to honor Chi.

(Courtesy)