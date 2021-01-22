CVMS and CCA graduate starts internship at Tesla HQ

Miguel Nepomuceno, 20, Class of 2018 graduate of Canyon Crest Academy, has started a nine-month internship at the Tesla HQ in Palo Alto as a member of the Power Electronics Team. He is currently in his junior year in mechanical engineering at UC Berkeley.

Miguel started displaying a curiosity about engineering in 7th grade at Carmel Valley Middle School. He signed up for an elective in pre-engineering and joined Math League under the tutelage of David Vaughn, who coached California’s State MATHCOUNTS Team to victory in the 2014 Nationals. Miguel said he “cannot thank Mr. Vaughn enough” for his invaluable support, encouragement and mentorship throughout his growing up years in his Carmel Valley Ashley Falls neighborhood.

Toolbox made by budding engineer Miguel in grade school at Ashley Falls Elementary.

(Courtesy)

In high school at CCA, Miguel took part in the Science Olympiad every year, exposing him to intensive teamwork which plays a crucial role in complex engineering projects. CCA further nurtured his interest in engineering with its varied academic curriculum in a 4x4 format and its high-calibre teachers, to whom he is immensely grateful. These excellent preparatory years at CCA were to pave the way for Miguel’s successful internship application at Tesla. Once at UC Berkeley, Miguel joined the Formula SAE Racing Team, assuming the role of co-leader by the end of sophomore year. It was his dynamic participation in this university club that led to several rounds of interviews at Tesla, which according to Miguel, were tough and highly technical.

“All that hard work has paid off!” said Miguel, upon receiving the exciting news from Tesla that he had made the grade. “I look forward to this unique opportunity to contribute to Tesla’s mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.”