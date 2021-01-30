Junior Optimists make lunches to feed and cheer the homeless

`Members of the recently charted Pacific Trails Middle School Junior Optimist International (JOI) Club recently prepared nutritious lunches and inspirational messages to feed and cheer the homeless. Each of the 110 lunches included a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, granola bar, fruit roll, mandarin orange, bottle of water, and a handmade card with an inspirational message to provide cheer. The lunches were delivered to Father Joe’s Villages in downtown San Diego where they were distributed to people in need. The Junior Optimists wore masks and practiced social distancing while safely preparing the lunches.

Pacific Trails Middle School JOI Club President Sydney Mafong said, “Everyone felt great about making the lunches and the beautiful and inspirational notes for the bags. It feels great to help those community members in need. We had a lot of fun”.

(Courtesy)

The Junior Optimists continue to creatively find ways to perform meaningful community service even during these challenging times. Throughout their project, even though they were socially distanced and wearing masks, the Junior Optimists were joyful, happy, and enjoying time together, companionship, and camaraderie.

(Courtesy)

The Pacific Trails Middle School JOI Club is sponsored by the Del Mar – Solana Beach Optimist Club. For more information on Optimist and Junior Optimist Clubs, visit optimist.org.