Larry Brooks named ‘January Volunteer of the Month’ by Del Mar Community Connections

Larry Brooks, president of the nonprofit Del Mar Historical Society, has been selected by Del Mar Community Connections, also a local nonprofit, as its “Volunteer of the Month” for January.

The affable 25-year resident of Del Mar was cited for his willingness to take on a monthly program about Del Mar myths and legends. The program, “Remarkable Del Mar” has become a popular fixture in DMCC’s remote program offerings.

Larry Brooks (Courtesy)

Larry and his wife, Martha, are relative newcomers to Del Mar, having lived here for only a quarter century. Born in Pasadena and raised in Avalon and Long Beach, Brooks joined the Coast Guard as a young man, retiring with the rank of captain after 24 years of service. He then worked for Chevron for 21 years as an arctic environmental research scientist. He notes that in his long academic career, the lowest grade he ever received was a “D” in history.

In addition to his extensive duties as president of the Historical Society and work for DMCC, Brooks serves as a block captain for Del Mar Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). When asked what drives him to volunteer, Brooks says “free donuts and a desire to give back to the community.”

DMCC program leaders help seniors to learn something new or participate in an activity that enriches their quality of life and the feeling of community. Program leaders enjoy being in charge of their corner of the DMCC calendar of activities. Brooks says that when you volunteer for DMCC, “there are no free donuts, but it is a group of good people doing good things.”

Those who wish to learn more about Brooks or about serving seniors by volunteering for DMCC should visit dmcc.cc/volunteerofthemonth.