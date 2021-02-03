One Paseo continues ‘Al Fresco’ offerings, Serena & Lily opens this month

One Paseo is open and following all current safety mandates, from outdoor dining at its restaurants to limited capacity for the shops to the grateful clients receiving overdue salon appointments.

When the pandemic hit last year, One Paseo got creative to provide ample socially-distanced outdoor seating to ensure its many eateries could continue to serve customers. The Al Fresco area features lush turf, a variety of seating spots from bistro tables to cabanas, plants and twinkle lights as well as handwashing stations. The space is getting a spring decor refresh in the hopes it will continue to be a destination for visitors. In the coming weeks, live music is also expected to return.

Visitors may notice one missing piece at One Paseo: “The Log”, a large reclaimed wood public art piece that was frequently being explored by climbing kids.

Recently the piece was returned to artist Evan Shively for him to rework the piece. “The Log” will be back in an updated form, but in the meantime, the space will feature other art-centric elements for visitors to enjoy.

This month, the center will welcome a new tenant as California home and lifestyle brand Serena & Lily will open its first San Diego location, near International Smoke and The Butchery.

The design shop will showcase Serena & Lily’s signature coastal design aesthetic in custom furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, pillows and more.

Inside the new Serena & Lily at One Paseo. (Courtesy)

The company has 12 design shops nationwide but at nearly 6,000 square feet, the Carmel Valley design shop will be the brand’s largest store, featuring a swatch wall with more than 300 original Serena & Lily textile designs and a rotating art gallery of original works. The One Paseo location also includes an outdoor space to show off its outdoor furniture and decor.

The shop also offers complimentary design services for customers to work with expert in-house advisors. Outside of regular business hours, Serena & Lily will make the space available for interior designers to hold private appointments, client meetings and presentations.

One Paseo continues to offer garage drive-up and pick-up for all open tenants. To learn more, visit onepaseo.com.

