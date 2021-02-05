Award-winning Realtor continues dedication to public elementary schools with major gift

What started out as a small personal donation six years ago for local realtor Shirin Rezania Ramos has become a lasting support of the local public elementary schools. This year, as part of the Business Partner program, Rezania Ramos made a $10,000 donation to the Solana Beach Schools Foundation to support ongoing high-quality instruction in the Solana Beach School District’s STREAM (science technology, research, engineering, arts, math and science) and physical education programs.

Shirin Rezania Ramos

Rezania Ramos explains that the local impact of the pandemic played a part in her decision, “As a Realtor, parent and homeowner in Carmel Valley, I am very passionate about helping our neighborhood schools maintain their high rankings. I realize a lot of families impacted by COVID-19 were not able to make their annual donation to the foundation in 2020. I have decided to donate $10,000 to help all students in our community.”

With her continuous contributions to the Foundation, Rezania Ramos has the honorable distinction of being one of the Foundation’s longest-running business partners. This year, she also achieved the accolade of being a top-ranking realtor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. Paul Benec, managing broker at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, shares, “I am very proud of Shirin for her hard work and dedication to her clients. Her resilience and dedication to her community has earned her the platinum award level for 2020, which is achieved by less than 1% of our organization. We at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties are proud to have Shirin as part of our organization.”

The contribution made by Rezania Ramos to the Foundation will help ensure all public elementary school students in the Solana Beach School District, which includes schools in Carmel Valley, Solana Beach and Rancho Santa Fe, continue receiving enriched, inquiry-based learning opportunities providing a complete education beyond the basics.

More information about the Solana Beach Schools Foundation, and how businesses can partner to strengthen educational outcomes for all elementary school students, is available at solanabeachkids.org — Solana Beach Schools Foundation news release

